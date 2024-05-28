F1 News: Lando Norris Complains Over Carlos Sainz Restarting Monaco Race After Puncture
Lando Norris has expressed significant frustration after the Monaco Grand Prix when an incident involving Carlos Sainz and a subsequent race restart allowed the Spaniard to return to the race despite a puncture. The McLaren driver viewed the steward's decision to reposition Sainz ahead of him as a flawed application of F1 regulations, sparking debate on the consistency of race management.
During the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, an intense on-track battle saw Norris overtaking Carlos Sainz after the duel took an unexpected turn when a collision between the Ferrari driver and Norris's teammate, Oscar Piastri, led to a puncture for the Scarlet-clad driver. Despite the setback, race management procedures during a red-flag repositioned Sainz ahead of Norris, much to the latter’s dismay.
Norris didn’t mince words when discussing the incident post-race.
"Carlos was really lucky because he was last and it was his own fault. The fact that he was allowed to move up again was of course annoying because it meant I had to go back to fourth place," he stated. Norris further described the scenario as "unfair" and "frustrating".
Norris continued: "If you look at it bluntly, it's obviously frustrating and unfair because someone makes a mistake - but because a certain number of cars, or whatever the rule is, don't cross the line before the red flag comes out ... blah, blah, blah, so he can undo his mistake and get a free pit stop. It's just unfair."
Contrasting Norris’s emotional response, McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella provided a pragmatic perspective, adhering strictly to the regulations. Stella defended the FIAs decision in the wake of the incident:
"I think what the FIA did was the best they could have done. It was in line with precedent that we take the second safety car line when no sector time is available."