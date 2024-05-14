F1 News: Lando Norris' Dad Expects More From McLaren
Following Lando Norris' first Formula 1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix, his father, Adam Norris, has expressed high expectations for McLaren's future. He believes that the team could be on the brink of further success if they continue to build on their current momentum.
In the wake of Lando Norris securing his inaugural win at the Miami Grand Prix, there is a palpable sense of anticipation about what the future holds for McLaren, not only later this season, but in the coming years ahead of the 2026 regulation change. Adam Norris, Lando's father, in a recent talkSPORT interview, shared his conviction that this victory could be the precursor to a transformative era for the team, provided they maintain their current developmental trajectory.
Adam pointed out the progressive strides McLaren has made under the stewardship of Zak Brown over the past five years. This period has seen substantial upgrades in team infrastructure, including a state-of-the-art wind tunnel and improved team equipment. These top-down changes, he believes, have significantly bolstered the team’s competitiveness on the global stage.
"I think there's a real opportunity to win more this year," Adam Norris remarked. His confidence does not just stem from Lando's recent victory but also from the consistent performance displayed by McLaren. "He's had a number of seconds. And next year they really got to aim for the championship, I think. The team is really doing well."
Moreover, Adam underscored the pivotal role of the car's competitiveness in achieving these goals.
"Yes, as long as the car is there, is the truth," he noted, applauding the efforts of Zak Brown. "McLaren have done a massive job. Zak Brown...has gradually improved the team, improved the wind tunnel, and improved the equipment they have got there."
From Lando's perspective, the Miami win was more than just a race victory; it was a validation of his and his team's hard work and perseverance. Overwhelmed with joy, Lando shared his feelings post-race, highlighting the significance of this achievement for him and his team. "What a race. It's been a long time coming, but finally, I've managed to do it."
He continued:
"I've made a lot of mistakes over my last five years, my short career, but today we put it all together so this is all for the team. I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them and I did believe in them. Today proved exactly that."