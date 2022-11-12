Skip to main content
F1 News: Lando Norris felt "a bit sick" after strong Brazil qualifying

Norris battles health issue in Brazil.

Lando Norris revealed after qualifying that he is still suffering from health issues, though this didn't stop him from securing a P4 grid slot. 

The 22-year-old was near the top of the timing sheets in both all three sessions, maximising the conditions and extracting the performance within his MCL36.

Despite this, Norris told Sky F1 after qualifying that he still felt slightly unwell, which he feels impacted his chances of qualifying even further up the grid. 

"I feel a bit sick, I'll try not to go in your direction...

"I'm really happy with today. I mean, I don't feel good. I feel I didn't do many things that I should have done if I was maybe feeling 100%.

"But a surprisingly good day. Also happy for K-Mag [Magnussen] to see him on top and how happy the whole team are. 

"Maybe not a perfect day, but almost. I think when the conditions were a bit more tricky - like in Q1 - we proved we were the quickest. 

"But in the end... do we go first when the track conditions might be the best, or do we wait a little bit and hope they get a little bit better. 

"We chose the second option, which maybe wasn't the correct decision at the end of the day. 

"But still managed to go P4 even with the wettest track out of everyone."

Norris has shown great speed in mixed conditions throughout his career, so there is little surprise that he again put together a strong performance. 

Still, all focus shifts to the final two races of the weekend, where McLaren will need points to overtake Alpine in the standings.

