F1 News: Lando Norris Gives Heartbreakingly Candid Interview After British GP - 'Fed Up'
McLaren's Lando Norris has openly voiced his frustrations despite securing a podium finish at the British Grand Prix. The race, marked by strategic pit stops and unpredictable weather, saw Lewis Hamilton take a historic win, his ninth at Silverstone, the most for any driver at a single circuit.
The race kicked off with Mercedes’ George Russell retaining the lead from pole position, but it was the dynamic behind him, including Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Norris, that quickly captured the audience's attention.
Norris, who briefly led the race, found his hopes dashed after a 4.5-second pit delay and an issue with tire choice, ultimately costing him the lead to Hamilton. Verstappen, capitalizing on the DRS, eventually overtook Norris, relegating him to third place. Post-race, Norris didn't hold back in his interview, laying bare his and the team's shortcomings, particularly with the car's performance on soft tires. He explained to Sky Sports F1:
"Lewis was on it, he won the race. It's not the wrong call but we're terrible on soft tires as a team. Just because of the car balance and how it works. We've always been bad on that kind of tire, Mercedes have always been very good so I almost had no chance of beating them. I expected to come out ahead of the Mercedes, I didn't, but even if I came out ahead I wouldn't have won the race because we were too slow.
"So... I don't know.
"I know [it's a podium at the British GP] but I'm fed up of just saying I should have done better and I should have done this and could have done that, or whatever."
He continued:
"I don't care if it takes time, I don't want it to take time. I should be doing it now, we should be winning now. I should be making better decisions than what I'm making."