F1 News: Lando Norris Has Bad News For Fans - 'Change Everything Again'
Lando Norris, the young star from McLaren, has raised concerns that could dishearten many Formula 1 enthusiasts. With major regulatory overhauls set for 2026, Norris anticipates a return to the era where a single team could dominate the paddock due to significant performance disparities fostered by the new rules.
Historically, Formula 1 has witnessed such shifts where technological innovations have reshaped the competitive landscape. Notably, Brawn GP's exploitation of a design loophole led to their 2009 championship win, and Mercedes' mastery of the hybrid engine rules initiated a period of prolonged dominance starting in 2014. However, recent trends suggested a shift towards a more balanced competition, despite merely a year or two earlier Red Bull showing incredible dominance.
Norris, however, sees potential trouble on the horizon with the planned 2026 changes which aim for lighter and smaller cars.
"[I think you’re not going to have days like [Montreal] again," Norris expressed, referencing a tightly contested qualifier where George Russell and Max Verstappen were neck-and-neck, with the top seven drivers separated by less than three-tenths of a second. He fears such tight competition will vanish, recounting, "Always at the end of these regulation changes, we see days like [this] and we see closer battles, and now Mercedes up here as well. That’s four teams who are fighting towards the top."
Norris added, "That's eight cars [so] you’re going to see different area, and I think that’s exciting for people watching. You’re definitely not going to have that in ‘26." He predicts a prolonged effect from the upcoming regulations, which might not only disrupt the current competitive balance but also widen the gaps between teams.
"You’re not going to have a last few weeks twice event in ‘26, ‘27, ‘28, the effects of the change pretty much like ‘28, ‘29. It’s how it’s always been. Every time there’s a regulation change, there’s big gaps."
The young driver has voiced a preference for stability, suggesting that maintaining the current set of rules could help preserve the thrilling, closely contested races that have increased the sport's appeal.
Amidst these concerns, Norris acknowledged the complicated nature of predicting precise outcomes from rule changes. While some innovations might enhance the sport, others could subtract from the overall racing experience. His comments underline a widespread uncertainty within the paddock about the future competitive landscape of Formula 1.
As the debate over the 2026 regulations unfolds, stakeholders in the sport, including fans, teams, and drivers like Norris, will be keenly watching to see if Formula 1 can maintain its recent gains in competitive balance, or if it will revert to a formula that rewards technical ingenuity at the expense of on-track parity.