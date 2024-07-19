F1 News: Lando Norris Hits Back At Critics - 'Can Be A Lot More Of A D**k'
McLaren driver Lando Norris has been previously accused of being too nice, a trait some suggest has hindered his pursuit of a Formula 1 championship. However, the British driver has defended his approach, stating that he prefers to stick to his ways off the race track. He emphasized that his demeanor outside of racing has no impact on his performance and competitiveness on the track.
Norris faced particular criticism for his attitude during the battle with Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix. The two drivers, fighting for the lead, made contact during the race, resulting in Norris's retirement, while the Red Bull driver managed to finish fifth. The 24-year-old driver expressed that while he could behave like a 'd**k' to portray a tough persona, but that's not true to who he is.
When he was confronted with the idea that some saw him as too nice to be ruthless for an F1 championship title, he told RacingNews365:
"I don't care what people say from the sidelines.
"I'm a nice guy - I try to be, and I try to be respectful in every way that I can. It has absolutely zero relevance for what happens on track... I can be a lot more of a d**k and act like an idiot and have that persona and make people think that, but I don't need to, I don't want to.
"I still want to make jokes, have fun and laugh... I'm just enjoying my life, simple as that. When I put the helmet on, I don't hear what people say..."
Known for his self-reflective nature, Norris often veers into self-criticism, which has sometimes been harsh and led to further scrutiny. When asked about the incident with Verstappen, if it is difficult to strike a balance between admitting mistakes and being more assertive on the track, he explained:
"I respect, I take on board when people say, [but] I know how to do what I think, and what I do, better than 99% of other people. It's not like I don't care, I do care what people say - I always try and take on board and improve the way I work, the way I think, the way I talk.
"But I can say what I want, and I can think what I need to think. I can do that for myself better than anyone else can.
"In a way I don't care about people who talk negatively about me from that point of view. Things work differently for everyone.
"People have different ways of winning, different ways of being attacking or defending, whatever it is, different ways of just living their life.
"So, I'll do what I want to do. I know how and what works for me and I'll stick to that."