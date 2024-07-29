F1 News: Lando Norris In Need Of 'A Reset' After He 'Messed Up' Last Few Races
McLaren driver Lando Norris has revealed the need for a "little reset" after explaining that he "messed up" in the recent Grands Prix by giving away a lot of points that could have otherwise helped him close the gap further to championship leader Max Verstappen.
Norris was outperformed by his teammate Oscar Piastri for the second consecutive weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, as the Australian driver overtook him early in the race. The gap between the two widened further when Norris went wide at Turn 1, solidifying Piastri's advantage.
As the race progressed, the 24-year-old McLaren driver was undercut by Verstappen during the pit stops, making it extremely challenging for him to catch up with the Red Bull driver. Ultimately, Norris finished the race one spot behind Verstappen in P5. Piastri, on the other hand, followed Lewis Hamilton's W15 closely to finish second (after George Russell was disqualified, losing the win).
Speaking to Sky Sports, Norris expressed the need for a break to 'come back stronger'. He said:
"From a team side, super happy.
"I just feel the last few races I've messed up a lot and given away a lot of points.
"Just need maybe a little reset and come back stronger."
The British driver added that he could have been more aggressive, given that his MCL38 F1 car's pace felt strong throughout the race. He added:
"Pace in the car was good, maybe could have been a little bit more aggressive, but I was happy otherwise.
"I felt like the pace was good but dirty air cost you so much, and I was always in the dirty air.
"The few laps when I was behind Carlos [Sainz] at the end of the first stint running a bit long, the car felt good and it started to come alive a little bit.
"But we undercut Carlos, ended up finishing nine seconds ahead, so the pace felt a little bit better but couldn't do anything with it."