F1 News: Lando Norris Laments Qatar GP Penalty - 'I've Let The Team Down'
In the Qatar Grand Prix held at the Lusail International Circuit, McLaren's Lando Norris faced a turbulent race that was heavily impacted by a heft ten-second stop-and-go penalty.
The penalty was handed down to Norris for allegedly failing to slow down under a yellow flag, a decision that left the driver both confused and frustrated. Speaking to the media after the race, Norris explained:
"Honestly, I don’t know what I’ve done wrong at the minute. Apparently I didn’t slow under the yellow. I’m not an idiot, if I knew there was a yellow, I would have slowed down.
"I don’t know if I’ve missed it or just been dumb, but the rule is, if you don’t slow down under the yellow that’s the penalty, so it’s fair penalty."
Before the penalty disrupted his race, Norris was demonstrating strong pace, actively contending for the lead in a competitive battle with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. Unfortunately, the timing of the penalty relegated him to the back of the field, a position from which he had to recover throughout the remainder of the race. After rejoining in 15th place, Norris managed to stage a recovery to finish in 10th place.
Norris acknowledged the missed opportunity presented by his strong pace but hindered by the penalty, stating. He continued:
"Of course. I had clean air at the end, but of course it’s an opportunity missed. That’s quite obvious."
Beyond his personal disappointment, Norris noted the exceptional performance of his car. He concluded:
"The team gave me a great car today, so I’m thankful for the team. Disappointed that I couldn’t have done a worse job than I did today, and not give them the points they deserved. So I’ve made the job of the team much harder than it needs to be. The team are doing a great job but I’ve let them down."
Max Verstappen ultimately claimed the victory in Qatar followed by Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in second and third, respectively.
2024 Qatar Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10. Lando Norris, McLaren
11. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
13. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
14. Liam Lawson, VCARB
15. Alex Albon, Williams
16. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - DNF
17. Sergio Perez, Red Bull - DNF
18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - DNF
20. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - DNF