F1 News: Lando Norris Lashes Out Over Verstappen Question - 'I Hate These Questions'
During a recent interview following today's Sprint Qualifying in Brazil, Lando Norris's patience was tested. After a commendable performance that saw him secure a position just behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, and ahead of motorsport heavyweights like Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, Norris faced the press with frustration.
Norris's journey to Formula 1 began with an illustrious junior career, where he clinched titles across various racing series, marking him as a promising talent. Since debuting with McLaren in 2019, Norris has demonstrated a steady rise, culminating in podium finishes, and recently, race wins. His commitment to McLaren is unwavering, as evidenced by his recent multi-year contract extension with the Papaya squad. This year in particular has seen a surge in the Woking outfit's performance.
Amid the excitement of the Sao Paulo GP, Norris was expectedly in high demand for commentary post-race. He was a favorite for pole position during the sprint qualifying's SQ3 session, and his final lap, although flawed due to some errors, still placed him competitively on the grid. When pressed about Verstappen's qualifying position and broader championship implications, Norris's response was direct.
“I don’t care. I hate these questions. I don’t care about where he qualifies. Just focus on my own job. It’s the same question every time. It doesn’t matter. I will do the best I can,” Norris told F1TV.
The interplay between Norris and Piastri at McLaren adds another dimension to the team's strategy this season. Piastri, who joined McLaren in 2023, has quickly proven himself a strong competitor, which was evident when he edged out Norris for pole in the sprint qualifying. Despite this internal rivalry, Norris's focus remains on self-improvement and team success.
“A big improvement compared to where we were earlier today,” Norris stated. “We were struggling a lot. A little bit surprised we were so quick today but a pleasant today.”
The Sao Paulo Grand Prix's qualifying sessions are inherently tough with the unpredictability of weather and the pressure of a reduced timeframe to secure enough data for the racing ahead.
“A good first lap, made too many mistakes on my final so I boxed. A good job as a team,” he admitted.
His ability to compartmentalize and zero in on his performance and that of his team rather than get drawn into rival narratives is telling of his maturity. “I wasn’t expecting it. A pleasant surprise and I just made too many mistakes on my final lap that’s all,” he concluded.