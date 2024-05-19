F1 News: Lando Norris Left 'Frustrated' After Imola GP - 'It Hurts'
Lando Norris expressed frustration after narrowly missing the top spot in the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
The 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix saw a thrilling race to the finish, culminating in a bittersweet second-place for McLaren's Lando Norris. Although he secured a podium spot, Norris was visibly disappointed, feeling a potential victory slip through his fingers in the final laps of the race.
The early part of the race saw Norris initially struggling to match Verstappen's pace, however, the Belgian-British driver began to dramatically close the gap in the late stages of the race. During his post-race interview, Norris commented:
"It hurts me to say but one or two more laps I think I would have had him. Tough. A shame. I fought hard right until the very last lap but just lost out a little bit too much to Max in the beginning, he was much better in the first stint. In the second stint we were stronger.
His McLaren seemed to come alive as the race progressed, setting the stage for a gripping battle that unfortunately never materialized fully. Norris continued:
"It was a tough first half and a much better second half and one or two more laps and it would have been beautiful, but just not today."
Looking beyond Imola, Norris is optimistic about the team’s trajectory and competitiveness. Expressing a positive outlook, he noted:
"I think we're at the point now where we can happily say we are in the position of Ferrari and Red Bull. So it's what we have to get used to. But we are all doing a very good job and it's business as usual.
"It's focusing on doing the same things, it's just we are fighting for first or second now.It's still a surprise to say it's frustrating not to win but after last weekend and the improvements we've made it's what we should start to expect."