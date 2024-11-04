F1 News: Lando Norris Makes Shocking Brazilian GP Admission - 'Max Would Have Lapped Us'
McLaren's Lando Norris expressed disappointment after a turbulent Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend. Despite moments where victory seemed within grasp, he ultimately lost out to championship rival Max Verstappen, whose dominant pace suggested he could have lapped Norris if he had started from the front of the grid.
McLaren’s Lando Norris secured pole position, showcasing the MCL38's strong setup for the Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Verstappen, knocked out in Q2 and facing a five-place grid penalty, started from P17. Undeterred by the massive challenge, treacherous wet track conditions, and near-zero visibility, the three-time world champion surged through the field, ultimately taking the lead and crossing the finish line first.
The race took a decisive turn when Norris and leader George Russell pitted for fresh tires after running over 20 laps on intermediates. This late call saw both Alpine cars move to the front, with Verstappen between them. Unfortunately for Norris and Russell, the timing of their pit stops coincided with the end of a safety car period, costing them their top positions. Shortly afterward, the red flag came out following a major crash involving Williams driver Franco Colapinto.
The situation positioned Verstappen right behind Esteban Ocon before he passed the Alpine driver and pulled a significant lead of a little more than 19 seconds at the chequered flag. Norris, who faced a major setback in his championship battle with Verstappen, chose to blame nobody but his luck. He told the media:
“It was the right time to box…it was the right thing. So no regrets, just unlucky.
“It's a silly rule that no one agrees with, but you'll always agree with it when it benefits you, you know. So, every driver has said they don’t agree with it and want it changed.
“So it's just unfortunate, but it's the rule. You win some, you lose some it benefitted them today. So, well done to them.”
Norris acknowledged his mistakes but stressed there was little else he could do given the blistering pace of the Red Bull RB20, powered by a new Honda internal combustion engine. The British driver admitted that Verstappen would have lapped him had he started the race from the front row. He said:
“I did all I could today. That's all. Max won the race. Good on him well done but it doesn't change anything for me.
“Max was easily quicker than us and I think if he went from the front he probably would have lapped us. The pace was good, I think similar to George but the Red Bull was very fast today.
“It's been an up-and-down weekend, for sure. Not a lot more I could do. I'm sure George probably feels like he won the race today, he deserved it more than anyone else.
“I probably finished third realistically, so it's tough. Max probably would have come through anyway and probably beaten us, but, yeah, just unlucky for us. Nothing more than that. I made a couple of mistakes, which I own up to, and cost me a couple of positions in the end but that’s it.”