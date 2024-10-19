F1 News: Lando Norris Penalty Results Revealed After US Grand Prix Sprint Race
During the final lap of the F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race, Lando Norris found himself in the spotlight amidst allegations of erratic driving. The British driver, driving for McLaren, faced scrutiny after a close encounter with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari during the 19th and final lap of the race. Despite the tension on the track and ensuing investigation, the stewards ultimately cleared Norris of any wrongdoing.
The incident in question unfolded as Norris locked up his brakes at the first corner of the last lap. This slip allowed Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, to overtake him for second place. However, Norris remained steadfast in his defense of his third position against Leclerc, who aggressively chased him. The battle was fierce, with Leclerc nearly colliding with Norris.
Amidst the heat of the moment, Leclerc questioned whether Norris had moved under braking to his engineer. However, after a detailed review, the stewards concluded that Norris's actions, specifically at Turn 15, was legitimate defensive driving. The official assessment clarified that while Norris's lock-up at Turn 1 led to a positional loss, it did not amount to unsafe driving, and thus no penalties were necessary.
Reflecting on the situation, Leclerc said the following:
"I did not expect him to do that. Maybe in the heat of the moment I considered that he moved under braking. I have to look back at the images.
"It seems to be on the limit with the way he took the line but in the end it's racing as well. He wanted to keep the position.
"I tried. It was a close call. We nearly crashed but in the end nobody crashed and he finished in front.”
Norris, for his part, questioned the interpretation of the incident.
"I don't know where....oh the one where you have to turn and brake the whole way around?" he queried, adding, "I mean, you brake in the corner. So it makes sense."
Norris, the 24-year-old talent, has become a cornerstone of McLaren's resurgence in recent seasons. With his first victory earlier this year at the Miami Grand Prix and a multi-year contract extension with McLaren, Norris has solidified his place in the Papaya squad.
As the championship race unfolds, the drivers now turn their attention to the upcoming United States Grand Prix qualifying session, scheduled for 11 pm BST.