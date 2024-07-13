F1 News: Lando Norris Receives Warning - 'Weakness You Don't Want To Show'
Even the most capable of F1 drivers face significant pressure—a truth McLaren’s Lando Norris knows all too well. Known for his strong self-critique, Norris recently caught the attention of his peers and fans for his commentary following the British Grand Prix, where he expressed notable frustration over both personal and team performance setbacks.
Norris's penchant for introspection, though admirable for its honesty, might be crossing into the territory of hindrance rather than help, according to insights from Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 World Champion and current Sky Sports F1 commentator. Button highlighted a need for Norris to manage his emotions, especially following races such as the British campaign earlier this month. The race, won by Lewis Hamilton who managed a successful undercut against the young Papaya driver, only amplified his disappointment.
"We've always been there or thereabouts, but never the car, and I think we need to keep working as a team. I need to keep working on my own sort of stuff, and just try and put it together,” he said, encapsulating his mixed feelings on his and the team's recent efforts.
Button noted that while transparency is generally valued, Norris’s honesty could inadvertently reveal too much to his competitors.
“Lando needs to be a little bit careful with his emotions,” Button warned. “He is putting himself down massively at the last race, this race, it can quite easily spiral out of control.” Stressing the importance of psychological resilience, Button advised Norris against being overly self-critical to the extent that it might impact his future races: “We know how important it is to have your head in the right place. He is so talented that I don’t want him to be too down on himself so that he is not back up there at the next race.”
Moreover, Button flagged a critical consideration:
“You also don’t want to show your competitors that you’re that down. That’s a weakness that you don’t want to show,” he explained. “It’s lovely that he’s open with his emotions and it’s great for us viewers. But I’m just thinking of the competitive side of things. He shouldn’t be so down on himself.”