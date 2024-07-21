F1 News: Lando Norris Reveals Pain After Dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix
Starting from the pole, Lando Norris saw his lead snatched away at the very first corner by his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, setting the stage for a race full of drama for both drivers. Finally, after a team pleading with him to relinquish his lead to his teammate, he did so - something he admitted it "hurt" to do.
Piastri gained the lead by exploiting the inside line at the start of the race, while Norris maintained his position despite pressure from Red Bull's Max Verstappen. An off-track overtake attempt by Verstappen led to instructions for him to yield, allowing Norris to keep his second position. During the race, Norris rapidly closed a five-second gap after Piastri made a slight error, demonstrating the intense competition between these two talented teammates.
The heat of the Hungarian track played a crucial role in the teams' strategic planning. McLaren decided to pit Norris earlier than Piastri to take advantage of an undercut strategy, which proved to be momentarily effective as Norris found himself ahead after the pit stops. However, in accordance with a pre-race agreement, Norris was instructed to let Piastri pass him again—just three laps before the finish, despite leading for about 20 laps post the pit stop.
"It was tough," Norris admitted, reflecting on letting Piastri take what would have been his second career win. "I think it would be tough for anyone when you're leading the heat race to give it up.
"I was obviously put in the position, so they made me box first and gave me the chance to lead the race and to pull away quite comfortably. I did what I was doing, but it also gave me the opportunity to do so, you know. Therefore, I think it was fair just to give the position back."
His composure was evident even in disappointment. "Oscar’s done a lot for me in the past and helped me in many races. He deserved it and it was the right thing to do."
Despite the personal setback of not winning, Norris did not overlook the collective achievement of McLaren clinching a 1-2 finish, their best since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. "I don't want to let it take away the fact that we had a 1-2 as a team... It's a good feeling, and for the whole team, everyone's extremely happy with that," he remarked.
"I just had a bad shift into second and... my launch was fine, my reaction, my launch was good and I shifted into second and just had a massive cut," he revealed.
"I know I almost shouldn't have it in the first place, which is I think the main point. When you're leading the race and you have to give it back, it hurts. Especially because from a drivers' championship [viewpoint], every point will help... Seven points that I threw away today or gave away today."