Lando Norris isn't enjoying the 2022 reg cars and explains that he doesn't believe they'll hold up to their main objective.

McLaren driver Lando Norris has spoken about his hate for the new regulation F1 cars, explaining how he hates "driving" the new cars now the focus has moved to ground effect.

The cars underwent huge changes for the start of the 2022 season. The aerodynamic principals changed to help with overtaking and minimising dirty air, but the tyres and bodywork also saw huge changes in the name of making the sport more interesting for viewers.

It's safe to say that, apart from maybe Red Bull, no team fully gelled with their new cars with Mercedes struggling with serious porpoising and several drivers unable to pilot their machinery to their full potential.

Despite this, these new cars fulfilled on their promise of better racing, with fans quickly sinking into the season after exciting racing in Bahrain. Unfortunately, reliability issues quelled some sought after racing between Ferrari and Red Bull, but for the most part fans were happy with what they saw.

Lando, however, was not:

"I hate driving the cars compared to last year," he told The Mirror. "They're a different challenge. I wouldn't say they're as enjoyable as previous years' cars, just in terms of how comfortable they are and how much you can play around with hitting the kerbs and lines and stuff like that. "You're a bit more limited now."

Talking about the setup of the car, Lando explained that there's little to play with:

"Even with set-up, you're a bit more limited," he admitted. "Generally, for us, it's just going as low as you can and as stiff as you can, and then you go a bit softer if it's too stiff."

On top of this, the British driver explained his worry about how optimising these cars could in fact ruin their main objective: to be easier to follow and overtake.

"I expect the more [the] cars change and improve, the more downforce you have, the worse [the] following [on track] is going to be."

This is a worrying evaluation from the experienced driver, and with many others such as the acclaimed Adrian Newey complaining about the way these cars are evolving, I hope F1 steps in at some point to make small changes - perhaps lowering the bloated weight of these cars should be a priority?