F1 News: Lando Norris Seeks Comfort As He Reveals Biggest Challenge For Hungarian GP
McLaren driver Lando Norris pointed out a seating position problem, asking his team to improve the comfort in his MCL38 so he could deliver more. The British driver also addressed the significant challenge posed by the heat, as racing 70 laps in temperatures around 35 degrees Celsius tested his endurance and focus.
Norris topped the charts in FP2 and FP3 by demonstrating excellent runs in what appears to be the fastest car currently on the Formula 1 grid. Consequently, his teammate Oscar Piastri wasn't too far behind in FP3, finishing 0.044 seconds behind the benchmark time of 1:16.098.
However, the British driver complained of being uncomfortable in his car, citing that he may be able to deliver more if it was bearable. He told the media on Friday evening:
"It was definitely a good first day, but we have a bit more work to do if we want to be comfortable.
"I feel like we have the speed in the car, it is just being able to deliver it when you need to.
"You can have a fast car that is easy to drive - that is an ideal world - but obviously more often than not you have a fast car which is a bit on the edge and a little bit more difficult.
"It is just about playing around the balance of where you want to sit, and that is just down to driver preference, but [Friday] felt good but there is definitely a little bit more the comfort side that I would like, just so I can deliver a little bit more than just one lap a day."
Additionally, Norris identified the heat as the biggest challenge, noting its potential to mentally drain drivers. He emphasized the importance of staying well-hydrated, as this will be crucial for maintaining optimal performance. He added:
"Sunday is going to be the challenge for all of us.
"Staying hydrated and drinking my drinks is important, but it is part of it.
"It is mentally draining, mentally tough, but it doesn't feel quite physical around here, but it doesn't for whatever reason this weekend.
"It is just more sweating, losing energy, and not making mistakes. That is going to be the biggest challenge."