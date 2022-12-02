F1 News: Lando Norris speaks on his McLaren future - "Time will tell"

Lando Norris has discussed the importance of the next few seasons for McLaren and his long-term prospects with the team.

Norris finished at the top of F1's midfield in 2022, consistently outperforming his teammate and maximising the potential of his MCL36 throughout the year.

The 23-year-old is now well established in Formula 1, with his multi-year McLaren deal serving as an example of his rising value in the market.

Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, the pressure is now on McLaren to deliver a package capable of competing at the front of the grid.

The Woking squad's willingness to offer Norris a deal until 2025 demonstrates how highly they value him, but the Briton's loyalty to the team is not eternally guaranteed.

Norris has just completed his fourth season at McLaren, and whilst hardly any rookies concern themselves with achieving race-winning machinery, this ambition will only grow in Norris' mind.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the season finale, Norris discussed his belief in the McLaren project:

"It's just faith. It's just honesty - that's the main thing I need.

"I'm not a guy who likes BS or likes people trying to make me happy. I like people just being honest.

"I have faith in McLaren; I have faith in the guys I work with, the whole team.

"Time will tell. You can never be 100% certain where you're going to be, but you can have a good shot at it."

The winter period - as with all teams - will be crucial for McLaren as they work to bridge the gap to the front.

Formula 1's top three teams (Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes) once again dominated the podium positions in 2022.

To safeguard Norris' commitment - and meet the team's internal objectives of returning to the front - McLaren must take a step forward in its development.

Delays in the construction of McLaren's new simulator will complicate development, but the British squad cannot afford to let this become a hindrance to its progression in these regulations.