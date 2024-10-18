F1 News: Lando Norris Tempers Expectations On Red Bull Saga
McLaren's Lando Norris has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Red Bull's front bib, where the team admitted to having a controversial device on its RB20 that could adjust the car’s ride height by altering the front bib clearance after several teams raised concerns about its legality to the FIA. Norris commented that the mere presence of the component doesn’t necessarily mean it's being used. He further suggested that the ongoing dispute may not change anything.
After several Formula 1 teams reported to the governing body that an anonymous team was altering the car's height in parc ferme between qualifying and the Grand Prix, the FIA decided to ramp up its scrutineering protocol. Such modifications in parc ferme are a clear breach of the FIA’s technical regulations. It was eventually revealed that the unnamed team was Red Bull.
While Red Bull acknowledged the existence of a device on the floor of the car that changes the ride height, it also clarified that the part can be accessed only after the car is taken apart, meaning it would be impossible for Red Bull to make changes in parc ferme.
When Norris was asked during the Thursday press conference at the Circuit of the Americas, if the controversial device being found on Red Bull's RB20 would put him at an advantage for the rest of the six Grands Prix in the battle for the 2024 championship against Max Verstappen, he said:
"I mean, it's one thing having it on your car. It's another thing on how much you exploit it and use it, which we have no idea on. If it has been helping them, if they've been utilising it in the way people think they have, then maybe it will shift in our direction.
"But, I mean, when you talk about things like that, it's not going to gain them… They're not going to have got several pole positions or wins just because of such a device. I don't think it really will change anything in the scheme of things.
"But when we look at maybe certain qualifyings and we look at the gap in certain races this year, when it's been split by hundredths of a second in qualifying or even thousandths, then you might say, ‘OK, well, maybe this has helped in that direction or this direction’. But I think it's good that the FIA are doing such a thing."
Norris then applauded his team for "innovating within the space" of the regulations but emphasized it wouldn't cross the line. He added:
"There's a difference between black and white stuff like this, and there's a difference between Formula 1 and pushing the boundaries and creating new things and innovating within the space that you're allowed to innovate. And I think that's what we as McLaren have done a very good job in. But we're sure not to go any further than that."