F1 News: Lando Norris Told To Seek Mental Support - 'Could Use Some'
Former F1 driver and Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has offered advice to McLaren's Lando Norris as he continues to be extremely self-critical after races.
After a disappointing Belgian Grand Prix, Lando Norris faced scrutiny over a significant error on the race’s first corner which saw him skidding into the gravel and losing crucial positions.
Schumacher weighed in on Norris’s performance during a segment on Sky Germany, offering insights and advice aimed at refining the driver’s approach. Schumacher commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"As a driver, you are always most angry with yourself when you make mistakes and he admits them. He probably doesn't know himself why he crashed into it, or he had no grip at the front. Of course, these are all small things that have a big impact and that shouldn't happen.
"It can happen, but it shouldn't happen. He urgently needs to change that little thing, otherwise the relatively cool Piastri will overtake him at some point when he has it all together in the race."
In terms of solutions, Schumacher mentioned the possible benefits of mental coaching tailored to Norris’s needs, including relaxation exercises with personalized elements such as music choice. Drawing parallels with other sports, Schumacher noted:
"For more confidence, to get calmer, with relaxation exercises and things like that. You do it with whatever music you choose, you concentrate on something. Skiers are brilliant, they go down that piste to the exact second, you don't have that in motorsport. Everyone does it in their own way. Some don't need it, but Lando I think could use some support."
Formula 1 now enters the summer break before the Dutch Grand Prix on 23-25 August. Heading into the summer break, Norris holds the second position in the Drivers' Standings with 199 points behind Max Verstappen with 277 points and ahead of Charles Leclerc with 177 points.