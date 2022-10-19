F1 News: Lando Norris - "You've got to believe you're better than the rest"

Skip to main content
Norris believes he can compete with the best.

Lando Norris has executed another highly impressive season for McLaren, consistently maximising the potential of his MCL36. 

Despite Norris comfortably sitting as the 'best of the rest' in F1 this year, the Briton has made no secret about his intentions to fight higher up the field. 

In a video with British GQ, Lando Norris was asked whether he believed he could beat Lewis Hamilton in the same machinery. 

The answer to such a question is likely to produce a controversial response, but Norris made a far more meaningful point in his retort:

"It's a tough question... I've got to say yes. By no means would it be easy, but if you want to do well, you've got to believe you're better than the rest."

Whilst there is a temptation to debate whether Norris could hold his own against Hamilton, the 22-year-old's more general point has far greater relevance. 

This is because Norris agreed to a multi-year contract with McLaren in February this year, committing him to race with the Woking-based squad until the end of 2025. 

Such a long-term deal is indicative of the role Norris will play at McLaren, leading the team as they look to climb their way up the field and compete for wins and podiums consistently. 

Norris himself admitted that it could take years before McLaren can return to their former success, accepting that the process McLaren is undergoing will take some time. 

This is relevant to Norris's above quotes because he will be expected to compete against the biggest names in the sport. 

Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari have assembled driver lineups consisting of the sport's greatest talents, with the likes of Verstappen and Leclerc also on significant multi-year deals. 

Formula 1's leading teams have committed to drivers who they believe can compete at the highest level, and McLaren has placed this trust in Lando Norris. 

Whilst McLaren has failed to rise above the midfield, Norris will be preparing himself for the opportunity to go head-to-head with the most accomplished drivers in F1. 

