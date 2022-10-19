Skip to main content
F1 News: Las Vegas GP commits to fixed prices

F1 News: Las Vegas GP commits to fixed prices

Important news on the Vegas GP.

Important news on the Vegas GP.

The Las Vegas GP is one of many new additions to the F1 calendar, preparing to make its debut in the 2023 season. 

With Formula 1's significant growth in popularity in the United States, it can be of no surprise that Liberty Media has seized the opportunity to create more events in the Americas. 

One of the many criticisms of this event upon its announcement were the ticket prices, which many believed would make the event difficult for the majority of people to afford. 

In an interview with PlanetF1, the Vegas GP's CCO has clarified the event's stance on dynamic pricing:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"One thing I will commit to is the fact that we will not be dynamically pricing the event. 

SI202209040852_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb

"So the ticket prices you see will not change. 

"What we can't control is the fact that casinos may start bundling it with Lady Gaga concerts and hotel rooms and restaurants and stuff like that. That's their prerogative. 

"But the face value of the ticket is not something that we're willing to change."

Regardless of this update, there will be immense scrutiny on the Vegas GP, with many F1 fans eager to observe whether the characteristics of the circuit are compatible with racing. 

SI202210020353_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Las Vegas GP commits to fixed prices

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220041-scuderia-ferrari-british-gp-quali (1)
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz - Every F1 teammate has rated me as a great talent

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
nico huuuulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg on a 2023 F1 return - "Maybe there's an opportunity"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
micky schumacherr
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner says Mick Schumacher "can handle" the pressure

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220003-japanese-gp-thursday
News

F1 News: Charles Leclerc takes grid penalty at US GP as Ferrari tests 2023 engine

By Alex Harrington
SI202210020625_news
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Adrian Newey Is The Cause Of Red Bull's 2021 Cost Cap Breach

By Alex Harrington
kevin magnussenn
News

F1 News: Haas F1 Team to announce new multi-million sponsorship deal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Latifi future
News

F1 News: Nicholas Latifi secures 2023 IndyCar seat

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang