F1 News: Las Vegas GP commits to fixed prices

The Las Vegas GP is one of many new additions to the F1 calendar, preparing to make its debut in the 2023 season.

With Formula 1's significant growth in popularity in the United States, it can be of no surprise that Liberty Media has seized the opportunity to create more events in the Americas.

One of the many criticisms of this event upon its announcement were the ticket prices, which many believed would make the event difficult for the majority of people to afford.

In an interview with PlanetF1, the Vegas GP's CCO has clarified the event's stance on dynamic pricing:

"One thing I will commit to is the fact that we will not be dynamically pricing the event.

"So the ticket prices you see will not change.

"What we can't control is the fact that casinos may start bundling it with Lady Gaga concerts and hotel rooms and restaurants and stuff like that. That's their prerogative.

"But the face value of the ticket is not something that we're willing to change."

Regardless of this update, there will be immense scrutiny on the Vegas GP, with many F1 fans eager to observe whether the characteristics of the circuit are compatible with racing.