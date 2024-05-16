F1 News: Las Vegas Grand Prix Announces Insane Limited Edition Ticket Bundle for 2024 Race
The Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled an exclusive ticket and merchandise offer for its 2024 event. Fans purchasing select tickets will receive a complimentary, limited-edition sequin bomber jacket adorned with Las Vegas-inspired motifs. The jackets quickly went viral during the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix as they were seen being worn by team members and drivers.
For the 2024 race, scheduled for 21-23 November, fans who purchase select ticket categories from now until the end of 24 May will be awarded a unique, sequined "Roll the Dice" bomber jacket, inspired by the vibrant spirit of Las Vegas.
The jacket itself features an all-over sequined look, satin liner branded with F1, and embroidery including the event logo and striking Las Vegas-centric graphics on the sleeves and back.
Ticket options eligible for this limited-edition jacket include several categories, each tailored to different race-going preferences and budgets. General Admission tickets in the T-Mobile Zone are available for $1,050 plus applicable taxes and fees. This zone offers a festival-like atmosphere with live music, interactive experiences, and complimentary food and beverages, promising non-stop entertainment over the race weekend.
For fans looking for a more traditional race-viewing experience, various Grandstand tickets are also included in the offer. These range from the immersive Heineken Silver Main Grandstand at $2,750 to the more accessible T-Mobile and West Harmon Zone Grandstands, with prices starting at $1,800. These tickets guarantee assigned seating with excellent trackside views and are bundled with additional live entertainment and interactive fan activations.
Those wishing for an even more exclusive experience can opt for Club Tickets like the Turn 3 Club and Club Paris, or the pinnacle of luxury, the Skybox, priced at $10,500. An even more luxurious experience is offered through the Wynn Grid Club and the Paddock Club tickets, where attendees can indulge in ultra-luxury hospitality, concierge services, and unparalleled 360-degree views of the race, priced at $25,000 and $15,000 respectively.
Tickets can be purchased on the Las Vegas Grand Prix website for most categories, but high-end luxury tickets require an email for booking, ensuring personalized service. The sequined jackets are available for collection at the F1 Las Vegas Hub during the race weekend.