F1 News: Las Vegas Grand Prix Delivers Verdict On Sprint Race Prospect
Formula 1 has ruled out a sprint race for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, considering the complexities involved in opening and closing the street circuit during the race weekend. Adding a sprint race on the Strip could add a layer of complication, which the sport intends to avoid at all costs.
The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year saw the most overtakes in the premier class since 2016, just one shy of 100. With the 2024 world champion still to be decided in the intense battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, a sprint race could have only added to the excitement.
However, the chief operating officer of Formula 1, Emily Prazer, has confirmed that the Las Vegas GP, which is the first race to be hosted by F1, won't be following the route of the other two American races in Miami and Austin in having a sprint race. Explaining the reason for the decision, she said:
“I think we're quite comfortable letting Austin and Miami keep the sprint, because we've got so much more happening anyway and we're in a really good place.
“We're adding support races and hope to continue doing that over the next few years. I don't think people understand the complexity of this race versus other street races, either, and I do think that the reality is that we are opening and closing that track.
“We have around 46 track openings that people don't realise the complexity of that versus any other grand prix. I think adding a sprint would also create a nervousness of ‘can we fix the track if something was to happen fast enough?’
“The complexity of Vegas versus even Singapore - I was in Singapore at the race and chatting to the promoter and they were like, ‘we don't understand how you open and close the track the way you do’.
“They keep the roads closed for seven days. Can you imagine us and the council keeping the roads closed for seven days? It would just literally never happen, ever.”
Considering the exciting track action that supports easy overtakes, Prazer reckons the Las Vegas GP feels no less than a sprint race. She added:
“The race in itself essentially feels like a sprint race.
“So if you think about the speed you're going, from a safety standpoint, how fast is that to how quick the track is, there wouldn't be too much difference between the actual race and the sprint based on the performance from last year, we did look at it.”