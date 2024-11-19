F1 News: Las Vegas Grand Prix Responds to 2023 Local Backlash
The Las Vegas Grand Prix has responded to the backlash from local businesses and residents following its inaugural race in 2023 by implementing substantial changes for its 2024 event. Held for the first time in over four decades, the Formula 1 race aimed to boost the local economy but faced criticism for disrupting daily life and business operations near the iconic Strip.
The return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was backed by significant preparations over nine months, largely involving the resurfacing of roads for the 3.8-mile circuit. This extended preparation period caused frequent road closures and diversions, leading to substantial inconvenience for local businesses.
Las Vegas Grand Prix senior vice-president of corporate affairs, Lori Nelson-Kraft, has commented on the necessary road improvements introduced for the 2023 race but also the changes made in order to minimize disruption for local businesses this year. She explained to Sky Sports F1:
"We really looked at the inaugural year and reflected on last year's successes and learnings.
"And so there's a lot of evolution that has come into year two to address the circuit installation and preparations.
"Certainly year one needed to have the paving. That was difficult for the local community and we recognise that.
"This year the circuit installation we saw there was a 65 per cent reduction in what those preparations were and the majority of the circuit installations took place in the overnight hours, with lane reductions and even things that were challenging last year of there was there's some temporary vehicular and pedestrian bridges that need to be constructed as part of the infrastructure.
"There was one road in particular that the four lanes of that vehicular bridge, we were able to listen to that feedback amongst the businesses in the community and we were able to solve and reduce that bridge's footprint by 50 per cent which allowed access to be maintained into those businesses."
The ongoing criticism from local businesses and residents remains a focal point for organizers. Many have vocalized their dissatisfaction with the event's location and timing, believing that a different venue would reduce disruption to their operations and daily lives. The decision to retain the 10 PM local time start for the 2024 event has also stirred controversy, as some argue it primarily accommodates European television audiences at the expense of local convenience.
Despite the initial hiccups ahead of the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, overall, the race was a success with exciting on-track battles and an insane amount of revenue brought to the city. All eyes will be on the success of this weekend's race which could see Max Verstappen clinch the Drivers' Championship.