F1 News: Leaked Footage Of Formula One Film Reveals Major Spoiler
Leaked footage from the upcoming "F1" film has revealed a major spoiler—the crash of fictional APX GP driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, during Qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The on-track incident occurred moments before the straight start-finish line. Fans visiting the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend were eager to stick around to see the filming of the upcoming movie and were quick to share the footage of Pitt's character crashing and collapsing after the impact.
"F1" is led by Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a seasoned driver coaxed out of retirement to mentor rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, for the fictional Apex Grand Prix team (APX GP). Popular tracks like the Hungaroring, Suzuka, Silverstone, and Las Vegas have been just a few of those chosen to be featured in the film.
Following the crash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session, the fictional team, APX GP, swiftly deemed Hayes's condition stable, necessitating his stepping back from the upcoming race. They posted:
"During qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation. Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny's health remains our top priority.
"While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's race as he focuses on recovery. The entire team stands behind him, and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua [Pearce] will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward."
The fictional team later posted:
"It’s race day in Vegas, and while the team rallies behind Joshua, our thoughts remain with Sonny as he recovers from yesterday’s incident.
"This one’s for the team, for Sonny, and for everyone supporting us through the highs and lows. Joshua, we’re with you all the way."
The film, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, has been backed by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton who acts as an executive producer. Speaking about the British driver's impact on the film, Bruckheimer recently explained:
“Lewis Hamilton is our partner in this, and he saw part of the movie yesterday,” he said at a meeting of Liberty Media investors. “And he gave us a critique of how the drivers actually do various things.
“Lewis could hear with his ear we were in the wrong gear.
“The level of specifics that he gave us – like in Silverstone in Turn 3, you’re in second gear, and he could hear with his ear we were in third gear. So it’s that kind of thing that he’s bringing to the movie.
“Everything that he has brought to this movie, I can’t even express our thanks to him and all the folks from F1 who made this all possible.
“The authenticity that he brings, and we just can’t imagine what goes into what a driver does, and what the sport brings to an audience, and he gives it to us.
“Sometimes we don’t like to hear some of the things he says, because it costs us more money to fix things! But we’re all in, we want to make it great, and he’s certainly helping us.”