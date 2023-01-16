Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has explained why he makes things worse for himself spurring dating rumours.

The Mercedes driver has an extremely strong following and fan base and he only has to be pictured with a woman for a dating rumour to start.

During an interview with The Guardian at the time, Hamilton has spoken about how he was linked to American singer, Natasha Bedingfield, in 2007 during his rookie F1 season with McLaren. The rumours started when the driver helped Bedingfield out of the car. He explained:

“I gave her a hand to help her out of the car .I was just being a gentleman.”

Apart from his most known relationship with singer Nicole Scherzinger which lasted for eight years, Hamilton keeps his dating life very private. However, it doesn't look like the fans will stop guessing any time soon.

Hamilton is still incredibly focussed on his career. He is heading into the 2023 F1 season and now that Mercedes are confident they are in a position to bounce back from their troublesome 2022, he will be looking to fight for another championship win. The British driver said in a recent interview that his dream would be to retire as a world champion, and if he manages to get another one under his belt he will have a record-breaking eight championship wins.

Rumours have started circulating about Hamilton's contract with Mercedes which is due to expire at the end of 2023, with reports stating that this is going to be extended to 2025 and then for an additional ten years until Hamilton is 50 years old for him to carry on as an ambassador to the team.

Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has not confirmed anything yet but it is widely known that both parties are keen to extend the current contract.