F1 News: Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris Share Heated Exchange After Hungarian Grand Prix Drama
The atmosphere in the cooldown room following the Hungarian Grand Prix was charged with tension as Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris engaged in a pointed exchange. The incident unfolded after a race that saw rookie Oscar Piastri claim his maiden Grand Prix victory, leading to mixed emotions among the racers.
Hamilton, the seasoned Mercedes driver, initiated the conversation by lauding the speed of the McLaren cars with a casual remark:
"Phew, you guys are fast." Norris, not missing a beat, responded.
“You had a fast consideration of Hamilton's own pinnacle years when he was unmatchable on the track. Hamilton shot back with a light-hearted jab, questioning Norris’ tenure in F1 at the time, "Seven years ago? Long time. Were you here seven years ago?" to which Norris retorted, "Yeah, well, you had a quick car, you made the most of it, and now it’s us.”
The dialogue mirrors a shift in team performances, highlighting the evolution of teams like McLaren, which Norris was quick to defend. Hamilton clarified that his initial comment was intended as a compliment:
“I wasn’t complaining, I was just complimenting your car."
The race itself was a spectacle. Piastri dominated the circuit after an aggressive start which allowed him to overtake Norris and lead most of the race. McLaren's strategic gameplay featured prominently, with Norris initially taking the lead following an early pit stop meant to undercut Piastri. However, adhering to team orders, Norris stepped back, reinstating Piastri to the lead position just in time to secure the win.
Reflecting on the race, Norris divulged his conflicted feelings about his temporary lead, acknowledging that while he was positioned to win due to circumstances, his race strategy could have been optimized.
"It depends. I mean, I’ve done this for… I don’t know. I think I was put in this situation and it’s not my fault that I was leading the race in a way. Simply, the team should have just boxed Oscar first and we wouldn’t even be having this discussion," Norris elaborated.
Despite the competitive interplay, Norris was quick to celebrate Piastri's performance and the team's overall success:
“This guy here [Piastri] deserved to win today. He did an amazing job. He got me off the line and that’s a very special feeling, winning your first race and I say first race because I think you’ll agree that it’s his first race win and not a Sprint race. So yeah, I’ll let him enjoy it and for us as a team, and to have the win is an incredible weekend for all of us."