F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Beams As Team Takes 'Huge Steps Forward' In Spanish GP Qualifying
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton showcased a mixture of optimism and gratitude after securing the third spot on the starting grid, a position he attributed to relentless improvements and teamwork. Despite acknowledging the challenges of the season, the seven-time champion's remarks highlighted a significant upward trajectory for his team.
He commented during the post-qualifying interview:
"I am really happy. I am super grateful to be in the top three.
"It has been quite a difficult year, there has been hard work from everyone back in the factory, and we are starting to see those incremental steps."
The grid positions saw Lando Norris of McLaren take a surprising pole, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Hamilton's third-place underscored a promising move forward for Mercedes, especially given their recent struggles in the championship. He added:
"I didn't expect to be in for pole necessarily but every now and then there looked to be bits that had us close.
"So to be there I am just grateful."
The improvements cited by Hamilton were linked directly to the holistic efforts back at the factory, focusing on both design and practical part enhancements.
"We have made huge steps forward and it is really down to every single individual back at the factory who is working on design, pushing in making the new parts we get to bring to these races.
"Slowly the car is crafting into a racing machine with which we can hopefully fight the guys in front."
Hamilton also didn't miss the opportunity to praise his teammate, George Russell, who qualified in the fourth place, right behind him.
"George did a great job as well so hopefully tomorrow we can apply the pressure on the guys in front."