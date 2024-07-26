F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Blames Age For Lando Norris' Witty Remark - 'I Would Act Differently'
Lewis Hamilton has responded to Lando Norris's witty remark following the Hungarian Grand Prix with a laid-back attitude, attributing his lack of concern to Norris's youth. The seven-time world champion, now 40 years old, reflected on how his perspective has evolved over the years, noting that he would have approached things differently in his twenties.
Conversing in the cooldown room at the Hungaroring, where Norris secured second place behind his teammate Oscar Piastri while Hamilton achieved third, the Mercedes driver congratulated Norris. Norris replied, "You had a fast car seven years ago," and "You made the most of it, now it is us".
Hamilton revealed that the remark didn't bother him, since it is "an age thing" and also understood the emotion of not having won a race while being so close. He told the media:
"It didn't bother me.
"I'm nearly 40 years old, so I remember being in my mid-20s, and I remember when I look back at things that I said that I would say differently, or if I would act differently.
"Like when you come out of the race, how your emotions are when you should have won, so I see that and I'm like 'it's an age thing'.
"I don't take it personally and ultimately all us drivers, all us competitors put a lot of pressure on ourselves, that is how we do what we do.
"I don't think you can be particularly great without putting pressure on yourself, you've got to aim high and if you fail, and you're like: 'that is the greatest thing ever' and you are really relaxed about, you are never going to achieve what you potentially could."
When talking about Norris being too hard on himself, Hamilton complimented the 24-year-old driver for his 'great driving' and suggested that he is doing way better than what Hamilton himself did when he was in his 20s. He added:
"Can you be too hard on yourself? For sure, there was a time when I didn't leave my room for three days when I was his age.
"So I know what it is like, and that wasn't healthy for me, but I don't think Lando has locked himself in his room for three days.
"What is important is just to continue to do what he is doing, he is driving great, has a great car and needs to keep working together as a team."