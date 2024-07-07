F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Breaks Down In Tears After Historic British GP Win
Lewis Hamilton clinched a victory at the British Grand Prix, marking a triumphant return to the podium with his first win since 2021. This victory at the iconic Silverstone Circuit was not just an addition to his career achievements but a record-setting performance that left the celebrated British Formula 1 driver in tears.
The seven-time champion's win at Silverstone was historic for several reasons. It marked his ninth victory at this particular track, setting a new record for the most wins at a single track by any driver in the history of Formula 1. Moreover, this event highlighted another milestone in Hamilton's illustrious career, as he became the first driver to claim a Formula 1 race victory after participating in more than 300 races.
The intensity of the moment was palpable during his post-race interview with former F1 champion Jenson Button, where Hamilton could not hold back his emotions. Tearfully, he reflected on the persistence and teamwork that led to this landmark victory. He commented:
"Since 2021, every day I'm getting up and fighting to train to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team.
"This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team. I wanted to win this so much for them because I love them and appreciate them so much.
"All the hard work they put in over these years. I'm forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and all our partners.
"And to all our incredible fans. I could see you lap by lap. There's no greater feeling to finish at the front here."
He continued:
“It’s so tough, I think for anyone, but the important thing is just how you continue to get up and you’ve got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you’re at the bottom of the barrel.
“There have definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough or I was going to get back to where I am today. But the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me. My team, every time I turned up and saw them putting in the effort that really encouraged me to do the same thing.
“Otherwise, my fans, when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. So a big, big thank you to everybody.”