F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Celebrates First Podium Of The Season Despite 'Really Bad Start'
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton clinched his first podium finish of the season, securing third place in the Spanish Grand Prix. This achievement extends his impressive record to at least one podium finish in each of the last 18 consecutive years.
Reflecting on the weekend's events, Hamilton expressed satisfaction with his performance and the team's efforts. He explained in his post-race interview during the Sky Sports broadcast:
"It has been a good day, a solid weekend. I have to say a big thank you to the team as they have been training so hard.
"The strategy and the pitstops were really on point."
Despite a less-than-ideal start, where Hamilton experienced a significant setback, losing ground to the Ferrari drivers, his resilience shone through.
"Unfortunately I got a really bad start and lost ground to the Ferraris so it was a battle to get back."
Hamilton also speculated on the potential outcomes had the initial phase of the race gone differently.
"With a better start... I don't know if we could have held on to the guys ahead but I don't think we would have been as far behind."
The result also holds historical significance, adding another chapter to Hamilton's storied career in the sport.
With an eye on future races, the British driver and his team are poised to build on this success, continuously pushing the boundaries of what they can achieve on the circuit. For fans and spectators, Hamilton's performance remains a compelling narrative of resilience and expertise in the fast-paced world of Formula 1.