The 2022 Formula 1 season was a difficult one for Mercedes and its star driver, Lewis Hamilton. The team struggled with various issues with the W13, and it ended up being the first season in Hamilton's F1 career that he failed to win a single race.

Despite these challenges, Mercedes CEO and team principal Toto Wolff had nothing but praise for the 7-time world champion in an appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast.

Wolff explained that it was "extremely tough" for Hamilton to compete with a car that was not capable of winning, and added that the drivers had to deal with a vehicle that was "unpredictable, unstable, good at times, not good at others – not really something you can work with and develop."

Despite these challenges, Wolff was impressed with Hamilton's attitude and leadership during the season. He stated:

"There were times when the team felt down because of the non-performance and this is where he picked the people up and motivated them, and that is truly management and personality traits that I have not seen with a professional sportsman before."

Wolff went on to compare Hamilton to F1 icon Michael Schumacher, saying that he has become much more than just a driver.

"He's maybe a little bit like Michael [Schumacher] was back in the day, or I think about Tom Brady in [American] football teams, that you become more than just a player or just a driver. You are emotionally part of the team, and he definitely is," Wolff said.

He added that Hamilton is not just a "contractor" but a true "team member," having been with the team for ten years.

In addition to his on-track performance and leadership skills, Wolff also praised Hamilton for his involvement in developing the car and his presence in the factory.

It is clear that Hamilton is a vital part of the Mercedes team and his contributions go far beyond just driving the car. Despite the challenges of the 2022 season, it is clear that the British knight of the realm is still a formidable force in Formula 1 and will no doubt be looking to bounce back in the coming years.