F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Delivers Verdict On Ferrari Pace As He Closely Watches Ahead Of '25 Switch
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has been impressed by the pace of Ferrari's SF-24 F1 car this year ahead of his switch to the Maranello outfit in a few months. Despite his former team McLaren gaining significant ground by surpassing Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship this season, Ferrari has upped its ante lately, leading Hamilton to note the uptick in performance.
Ferrari showcased a commendable resurgence this season, winning the second round in Australia, courtesy of Carlos Sainz, while another victory arrived for Charles Leclerc at his hometown in Monaco. However, a mid-season upgrade package ensured the frequent wins paused for a while, allowing McLaren to take full advantage of Red Bull's balance problems on the RB20 and secure a significant lead in the Constructors' Championship.
Following the summer break, Ferrari implemented crucial updates that reignited its form, starting with Leclerc's victory at Monza, which was followed by a dominant 1-2 finish for the team in Austin. The outfit, led by team principal Fred Vasseur, now trails McLaren in the top spot in the Constructors' Championship by just 36 points- a target that remains within reach over the next three races of the 2024 season.
Hamilton, who announced his bombshell signing with Ferrari in February, with the move slated to happen next year, has been observing his future team's performance this season as Mercedes continues to struggle with its ground effect car. The seven-time world champion on several occasions has pointed out issues with the car's balance and pace, even leading him to remark that the car was at its worst in the last race in Brazil. When asked by the media if Ferrari's performance has been motivating for the next season, he said:
“Of course.
“Through the year, the beginning of the year, you know, if you look at somewhere like maybe China already, but the Red Bull was like a second ahead.
“And it's been quite incredible to see the McLaren rise and then the Ferrari in the last few races, to see their progress and just trying to keep an eye on everyone's car and what they're changing and what they're adding.”
Hamilton makes a daring switch to Ferrari in his quest for an unprecedented eighth world championship title, a goal that seemed impossible with Mercedes in the ground effect era, which began in 2022. With Ferrari's competitive edge and Hamilton's strong relationship with team principal Fred Vasseur, he is poised to receive the backing necessary to achieve this historic feat. Having showcased its ability to produce race-winning cars consistently with five race wins thus far in 2024, Ferrari is now targeting a full-scale challenge against McLaren for the 2024 championship.