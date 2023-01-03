"So much talent behind the wheel"

Seven-time F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, has reacted to the shocking news that American rally driver, Ken Block, has sadly passed away.

It was confirmed earlier today that Block tragically passed away after his snowmobile flipped upside down and landed on top of him, near his ranch in Utah.

Block's company, Hoonigan, confirmed the news in a statement which read:

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve."

Lewis Hamilton has now taken to his social media to pay his respects to Block, saying that he was a "dear friend" and that he was "devastated" by the news. He wrote:

"I've been mostly off social media to focus on my health and well-being. "Today I received news of the loss of a dear friend. "I am devastated to hear of Ken Block's passing. He was such an amazing person, always lived life to the fullest. "I remember our first time working together and how positive he was. So much talent behind the wheel. "Years ago, we had an amazing time heli-skiing and snowboarding in Canada. "We held so much respect for one another. "He will truly be missed and my thoughts and prayers go to his beautiful family. Gone too soon. "Rest in peace, Ken."

Hamilton also shared a photo to his Instagram stories of him and Block believed to be from their snowboarding trip in Canada.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also paid his respects to the rally icon, writing on social media: