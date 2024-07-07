F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Digs Up 2021 Feelings After Emotional Silverstone Win - 'I Didn't Feel I Was Good Enough'
Lewis Hamilton, the celebrated Formula 1 driver, recently secured a poignant victory at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, marking his first win since the 2021 season. The race, played out on a rain-affected Sunday, was a testament to strategic performance and emotional resilience, with Hamilton leading the pack under challenging weather conditions.
The race dynamics were complex and thrilling from the start. Hamilton, initially following closely behind his Mercedes teammate George Russell, made a critical decision to switch from slick to intermediate tires amidst an unexpected shower, and then back to slicks as the track dried. This strategic tire change, made one lap earlier than Lando Norris of McLaren, was pivotal in gaining and maintaining the lead, ultimately steering Hamilton to victory.
This win was not just another addition to Hamilton's illustrious career; it set a record for the most wins (nine) at a single Grand Prix venue. More significantly, it was emotionally charged, as it represented Hamilton's struggle with self-doubt and his perseverance through a winless period since 2021. Post-race, Hamilton was visibly moved, expressing profound emotions about his journey back to the top.
“I can’t stop crying! It’s been since 2021, every day getting up, trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team."
Adding to the emotional weight of the event, this is the driver's last race here with Mercedes, with him set to join Ferrari next season. His victory was a heartfelt farewell to a team with whom he has shared numerous triumphs.
“This is my last race here at the British Grand Prix with this team [before moving to Ferrari], so I wanted to win this so much for them, because I love them, I appreciate them so much, all the hard work they’ve been putting in all over these years,” Hamilton confessed. “I’m forever grateful to everyone in this team, everyone at Mercedes, all of our partners, and otherwise to all our incredible fans… I could see you lap by lap as I was coming around, and there’s just no greater feeling [than] to finish at the front here.
Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Russell's race, unfortunately, ended prematurely due to a suspected water system issue.
In reflecting on his journey, Hamilton shared a message of resilience: “It’s so tough, I think for anyone. I think the important thing is just how you continue to get up, and you’ve got to continue to dig deep even when you feel like you’re at the bottom of the barrel
“There’s definitely been days between 2021 and here where I didn’t feel like I was good enough, or whether I was going to get back to where I am today, but the important thing is I had great people around me, continuing to support me.
“My team, every time I turn up and see them putting in the effort, that really encouraged me to the same thing.
“Otherwise, my fans, when I see them around the world, they have been so supportive. A big, big thank shared by everybody back at the factory, everyone here, I love you guys."