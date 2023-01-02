"You can take the 8th title this year""

Mercedes has shared a video of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to Instagram and fans are already going wild for it.

The video shows Hamilton walking towards the camera saying:

"F1 2023, starts here."

The excitement from the fans flooded in with one commenting:

"BRING ON 2023, TEAM!!!"

Another fan commented:

"Redemption Year for Mercedes"

2022 was a difficult year for the Mercedes team, however, fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season with hope that they will be able to come back in a much stronger position to be competitive against Red Bull and Ferrari. Another couple of fans wrote, backing Hamilton:

"Hope 2023 is an HAMazing year. Let’s go team"

"We believe in you that you can take the 8th title this year"

The 2023 season will be kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March. Formula 1 shared a post to their social media setting up the year ahead. They shared that there will be three world champions driving in the season: two-time champion Max Verstappen, two-time champion Fernando Alonso, and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

There will be six new driver pairings and three rookies. Alpine will now have a full French line-up with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Nyck de Vries is one of the rookies and will be driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda for AlphaTauri. The second rookie for 2023 is American driver Logan Sargeant who will be driving with Alex Albon for Williams. Fernando Alonso is joining Aston Martin to drive alongside Lance Stroll. The third rookie is Oscar Piastri who will be driving with Lando Norris for McLaren and lastly, Haas have a new line-up with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

There will also be 15 driver nationalities and 1 new venue with Las Vegas being added to the calendar.