F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Drops Emotional Instagram Reel Ahead Of Final Race With Mercedes
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has posted a reel on Instagram that highlights the key moments of his success with the team, a partnership that began in 2013 and ends at the end of 2024. He also left an emotional note in the caption, revealing his gratitude for the epic 12-season collaboration. He explained that this was not his final thank you to Mercedes, reflecting on a relationship that, despite its ups and downs, etched its place in motorsport history.
The seven-time world champion's shocking 2025 move to Ferrari in pursuit of his eighth championship marks the start of a new chapter, though the remarkable achievements with Mercedes spanning eight Constructors' Championships and six Drivers' titles will be hard to replicate, especially as Hamilton approaches 40. Reflecting on his final race with Mercedes this weekend in Abu Dhabi, the Briton admitted that the realization was truly "hitting" him. Here's what he wrote on Instagram:
“This is really it.
“My last race with Mercedes AMG F1.
“What we’ve built together over the years is nothing short of historic. People doubted me making this move in 2013, and here we are now. The records we’ve broken, the championships we’ve won, it all speaks for itself.
“This won’t be the last time I thank Mercedes, but going into my final race with this team is really hitting me now.
“It’s really the end of an era in my life, in my career, for the team, and in F1 history. I’m proud of what we’ve created, I’m proud of every single person that been part of this with me.
“Thank you. It’s been real, now let’s go again one more time.”
In addition, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff shared a heartfelt message for Hamilton, reflecting on their sporting partnership and personal friendship, highlighting that the Abu Dhabi GP weekend would be a celebration for Mercedes. He said:
“After 12 incredible years, we get ready to write the final chapter in our racing story with Lewis this weekend.
“It has been quite a journey. When we first started working together in 2013, we couldn’t have imagined what was to come.
“Six Drivers’ World Championships. Eight Constructors’ titles. 84 wins. 78 pole positions. 153 podium finishes. The most successful driver and team partnership in F1 history. Many highs that we have enjoyed. Some crushing lows that we’ve overcome together.
“Our relationship has meant so much more than just numbers and statistics, though. It is a legacy that transcends our sport, with a lasting impact beyond the racetrack.
“One that has strived to increase diversity in our sport. To fight for inclusion. Lewis has been the catalyst for so much of this and we have been honoured and proud to work hand-in-hand with him.
“That work won’t stop at the end of this year. But it began because of the impetus led by Lewis.
“This weekend is a celebration. A celebration of everything that we have accomplished together.
“Lewis’s association with Mercedes goes back 26 years. Every lap of his career so far has been powered by the three-pointed star.
“We will honour this unparalleled story in Abu Dhabi and across the following week as we visit Kuala Lumpur, Stuttgart, then finally Brixworth and Brackley. And honour it knowing that, whilst this phase of our relationship is coming to an end, Lewis will always be a part of our family.”