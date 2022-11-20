Lewis Hamilton reflects on the his first season with no wins.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought the 2022 season to a close today and unfortunately for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, he had to retire from the race with just a few laps to go.

This is the first season Hamilton has not one at least one race in his whole F1 career. The Mercedes team have struggled with the W13 car and even though Hamilton's teammate George Russell took his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, it is not the performance the team are used to.

Speaking after the Abu Dhabi GP today, Hamilton revealed he thought the issues with his car that meant he had to retire were caused from the early scrap with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz which saw Hamilton launched over a kerb. He explained:

“I always believed right to the last race that there was potentially a chance. I think it’s important to hold onto hope and just keep working. “I gave it everything and I think ultimately the last race was like the whole season, it sums up the whole year. So, I’m glad it’s done. “Of course it would have been nice to have a win. One win is not really enough, is it?

Hamilton continued:

“I think this year when we got our first fifth it felt like a win. When we got our first fourth it felt like a win, when we got our first podium it felt like a win. Those seconds really feel like we achieved something, so I will just hold onto those.”

When asked if this was his hardest season in F1, to many fans surprise, Hamilton said no. He explained: