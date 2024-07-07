F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Engineer Reveals Secret Behind His Emotional Win
Lewis Hamilton's recent triumph at the 2024 British Grand Prix not only marked a spellbinding moment for the racing world but also underscored a saga of ingenuity and emotional resonance. The victory, according to his engineer Peter Bonnington, in an interview with Sky Sports F1 on their broadcast, holds immense personal and professional significance due to the extended duration since Hamilton's last win coupled with relentless strategizing behind the scenes.
The race's interior details disclosed the initial struggles with the car's balance. During the preliminary segment of the race, the car's setup had issues, noted Bonnington. To overcome these, adjustments were made to bolster the car’s front end, considering the anticipated decline in front tire performance. This was what gave the driver the extra pace to hold off the Red Bull behind him.
"I think it was the feedback on where we were with the initial stint balance.
"It wasn't great. We knew where we needed to correct the car and I think we put the car in a good position for the final stint to allow him to push."
One poignant detail comes from a race communication where Hamilton signaled Bonnington to cut off the radio, indicating he was intensely focused on the race.
"I know as soon as I get told to shut up, the game is on," reflected Bonnington.
The British Grand Prix itself was fraught with drama and strategy.
Max Verstappen, finishing second, also commented on similar tire troubles, although in a more colorful language, stating, "My front tires are not working. I can't do s**t."
Yet, it was Hamilton's calculated risk in opting for an undercut strategy with soft tires, allowing him to overtake Lando Norris after the latter’s delayed pit stop that shone through. The subsequent laps saw Hamilton not only reclaim but maintain his lead, steering to a celebrated victory.
Bonno continued: "It's an emotional one. It's been a real long time. He and I have been working hard trying to get back there.
"Baby steps! It's taken a lot of them."