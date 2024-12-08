F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Fights Back Tears As He Recounts Moment His Mercedes Exit Clicked
In an emotional conclusion to his illustrious career with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, marking the end of an iconic 12-season partnership.
Throughout his tenure with Mercedes, Hamilton clinched six drivers' championships and played an instrumental role in securing eight constructors' championships, a legacy that cements the Hamilton-Mercedes partnership as the most successful in F1 history.
As the race concluded, Hamilton could hardly contain his emotions, reflecting on the moment when it truly struck him that his time with Mercedes was coming to an end. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix featured the final "Hammer Time" call from Hamilton's long-time race engineer, Peter 'Bono' Bonnington. Hamilton explained to Sky Sports F1, as quoted by GP Blog, after the race whilst holding back tears:
"I think when he said it was ‘Hammer Time’, I did notice at the moment I was like, that's the last time I'm going to hear that. It really clicked for me at that moment."
Despite an arduous qualifying session that saw him start in 16th position, Hamilton made his way through the pack to finish in fourth. Reflecting on the race itself, Hamilton added:
"It was a really, really hard race, naturally from where I was. I didn't get as great a start as this one here, my new teammate. The first stint was really, really difficult. I wasn't losing hope. I was just like, it's not going as well as I thought it would. But I didn't give up, I kept pushing like come on, we can get there."
"Then switched onto the different tyres and the car came alive. I had a massive gap to close, so I just focused on getting absolutely everything from the car and not giving up. I wanted to finish higher, on as much of a high and just give every ounce of me to the team as they've given to me all these years,"
As Hamilton transitions to Ferrari, the motorsport world watches with anticipation. The Italian team has not claimed a drivers' championship since 2007.
2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris, McLaren
2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5. George Russell, Mercedes
6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
11. Alex Albon, Williams
12. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
13. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15. Jack Doohan, Alpine
16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
17. Liam Lawson, VCARB
18. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - DNF
20. Sergio Perez, Red Bull - DNF