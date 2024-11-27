F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Finally Lives Out Childhood Dream As He Takes On Insane New Challenge
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has recently taken on a new and exhilarating journey that brings him closer to his childhood dream of space exploration. This venture was made possible through his collaboration with IWC Schaffhausen, opening a new chapter of exploration under the Polaris Program.
The Mercedes driver's training mimicked the rigorous preparation reserved for commercial space ventures like Inspiration 4 and Polaris Dawn, with a focus on experiencing the physical extremes that astronauts face.
Key components of the training involved operating under high lateral G-forces, akin to those felt during a rocket's ascent into space. Hamilton was subjected to a force of up to 7.5 Gs during flight maneuvers, experiencing a physical strain greater than typically faced during spacecraft ascent. Additionally, he encountered zero-gravity conditions in a parabola maneuver, simulating the weightlessness experienced in orbit.
Hamilton, who is set to join Ferrari in 2025, offered his reflections on this extraordinary experience, noting the stark contrast between the sensations he felt during flight and those in an F1 car. He remarked, as per a press release sent to Sports Illustrated:
"It’s very different to F1, the blood never leaves your head. When you’re turning the plane, you feel the blood leaving your body, your chest gets heavy and it’s hard to breathe."
Young students from Dibia Dream's social STEM education initiatives were present to witness Hamilton’s foray into spaceflight training, offering them some insight into the potential pathways available to them.
IWC Schaffhausen is set to debut a short film at Hamad International Airport in Qatar in line with the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix in Losail. This film documents Hamilton's captivating journey through his astronaut flight training, offering a glimpse into the physical and mental rigor that such an experience entails.
Hamilton and IWC celebrated their decade-long relationship earlier this year with a pop-up shop at Battersea Power Station. IWC is also partnering in the upcoming F1 film, in which Hamilton is an executive producer. Speaking about the film, which is due to be released on June 15, 2025, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen Chris Grainger-Herr commented:
“We are a brand with a long-standing connection to motorsport, so we could not miss out on the opportunity to become a part of this project.
“We are thrilled that the movie will be shot using race cars on real racetracks, and we cannot wait to see what an incredible experience this will be on the screen.”