F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Hit With Backlash After Controversial Post

Lewis Hamilton fans upset after driver shared this post.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton received some backlash for sharing a post to his Instagram stories of Brad Pitt's cover of W Magazine.

A Lewis Hamilton fan account, @SirLewisUpdates, posted that the Mercedes driver had shared a "known abuser" to his Instagram story.

"Lewis re-posts known abuser Brad Pitt via his IG story"

According to The New York Times, Angelina Jolie made allegations that Pitt had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”. Pitt has denied the claims and according to The Independent, no charges were filed following an investigation into the incident “due to several factors".

Another Twitter user responded, commenting:

"It's sad with @LewisHamilton's power within Sport & how many people he influences, his fanbase who are young and old, and yet he's showing everyone that he happily supports domestic abusers, child abusers, and perverts from Hollywood cesspool. So disgusting" 

Another user jumped to Hamilton's defence explaining:

"I won’t pretend that Lewis has never slipped up, but having just read a few articles about the allegations regarding Brad, I think we shouldn’t pronounce anyone guilty or innocent before a verdict is reached, we don’t know if his attitude towards Brad would change if found guilty"

As all of this went on in the background, Hamilton took to his Instagram stories again to post a topless photo in a hilarious move to disperse the drama which fans were quick to pick up on. Another Twitter user posted:

"He posted a thirst trap after teamlh called him out" [sic]

Someone else likened the move to actor Chris Evans posting photos of his dog when he finds himself in hot water, writing:

"Took notes from chris evans posting a wholesome dog picture every time he’s being called out"

@SirLewisUpdates responded saying that it was a distraction. They wrote:

"King of distractions"

