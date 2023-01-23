The seven-time F1 champion claims he has nothing but respect for the Red Bull driver.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his relationship with rival Max Verstappen, insisting that he "respects" him.

The pair often have on-track collisions and what seems to be off-track friction, however, the Mercedes driver has described the narrative that he has a problem with the two-time champion as a "fairytale".

The controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix spurred an even larger rift between the Hamilton and Verstappen fans. But, Hamilton is adamant there is no issue from his side.

During an interview with Formula 1 Magazine, the Mercedes driver put the rumours to bed, from his side at least. He explained:

“People like to talk about there being problems between Max and me."

After going on to describe the rumours of problems as "fairytales", Hamilton continued:

“I respect him. “He is a lot younger, so maybe he has a problem with me. "But I am not sure about that and I actually assume not. Although I can't speak for him.”

Reflecting on the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw Verstappen take his first championship win. Hamilton also claimed he had no issues with Verstappen following that. He said:

"He did everything he had to do in 2021, so why should I have a problem with him? “He performed and delivered every weekend, nobody can take that away from him.”

The Belgian-Dutch driver dominated the 2022 season and took his second championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and took the Red Bull team to victory at the Austin Grand Prix, the first time Mercedes have not won the constructor's championship since the hybrid era.

Mercedes struggled with the W13 cars and so were not in a competitive position against Red Bull and Ferrari. However, they made significant developments towards the end of the year which should have put them in a much better position going into the 2023 season.