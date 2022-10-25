Lewis Hamilton fans will have been pleased to see Hamilton back at the top of the grid at the Austin Grand Prix last weekend. After a shocking year from Mercedes, with multiple issues with the new cars including major porpoising problems, Hamilton was leading the race at the Circuit Of The Americas and looked like he might take the win at one stage. Unfortunately, he was not able to hold Red Bull's Max Verstappen off for long enough with his faster medium tyres, but still managed to secure second place.

Throughout this year, Hamilton has been amazing fans with his tenacity and support for the team to work together to make the necessary improvements, and along the way, it seems he has inspired another young fan to follow in his footsteps. 12-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter, John Legend has confirmed his son Miles has become a Hamilton fan after the US GP.

Legend posted to Instagram that he was at the Austin Grand Prix with his children to support Hamilton. He said:

"Went to support @lewishamilton at @f1 in Austin! Miles wants to be a race car driver when he grows up [shocked emoji]."

There were two significant moment from the Austin GP that the seven-time champion will have no doubt be happy about. First of all, there was a moment where we were all getting deja vu when Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel was leading the race with Hamilton battling behind him in P2. Secondly, it will have been managing to achieve second place on the podium after the year the team have had.

Mercedes made some changes to the car ahead of the American GP, which clearly paid off. The latest changes were on the floor. The team had designed a new front wing, however, this couldn't be used as the FIA found it did not meet their regulations.

Hamilton will be hoping for a similar if not better performance at the Mexico Grand Prix next weekend.