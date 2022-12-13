Skip to main content

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Officially One of the World's Most Stylish People

Hamilton has been named one of the world's most stylish people.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been named in The New York Times' "93 most stylish people".

The New York Times released the list on Sunday and to many of Hamilton's fans joy, the F1 legend was included. 

There are not many other sportspeople included in the list. Some of the others that make an appearance are tennis champion Serena Williams, Sydney Carter who is a basketball coach, former footballer Hector Bellerin, NFL player Joe Burrows, and NBA stars Steph Curry and LeBron James. 

Hamilton is often appearing in the F1 paddock in "out-there" outfits and has shown his love for fashion for a long time. He has been seen attending fashion events and shows, just recently he was seen at a Dior event with his friend and supermodel Naomi Campbell. He has also appeared in multiple campaigns for different designers.

Earlier this year, the Mercedes driver featured in a Valentino campaign. He shared the moment to his Instagram followers, with the caption:

"Pink drip ~ Thank you @pppiccioli and the entire @maisonvalentino family for the warm welcome. Always knew I looked good in this colour"

Prior to this, he also posted about the same collaboration saying:

"Great things happen when we embrace our authentic selves, but even greater things happen when we come together to exchange our visions, values, and creativity. I am honoured to be joining forces with Creative Director and friend, @pppiccioli and @maisonvalentino, a brand I’ve long admired, to celebrate the #ValentinoPinkPPCollection.

"I always strive to collaborate with likeminded teams who are committed to making the world a better place, regardless of the barriers that stand in our way. So, to come together and collaborate with Valentino on this powerful campaign is really special"

Hamilton had a tricky 2022 F1 season with many car issues, however the team saw some significant improvements in the latter stages of the season so fans are optimistic for next year.

