F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Issues Apology To Mercedes After Qatar GP
Lewis Hamilton has issued a public apology to Mercedes following the Qatar Grand Prix. The apology came on the heels of a challenging race marked by a false start and a pit-lane incident, amplifying the issues the British driver faced with his car's performance.
Addressing the issues, the seven-time F1 champion explained to the media following the race:
"It just didn’t really go that great but these things happen. Don’t judge me by how many times I fall but I'm ging to get up tomorrow and give it another go.
"The car and I don’t get along really that well. But we were very, very far off in the beginning and we didn’t have enough wing in to start with, the cars were quite different and it wasn’t really great to drive.
"But my fault today so apologises to the team for the false start and then the pit-lane incident."
This comes as Hamilton has just one more race with the Brackley-based squad ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025. Speaking about his upcoming move away from the team where he won six of his seven world championships, Hamilton explained:
“What I've always said about Mercedes, is that it really is a family.
“I've always said it was one of the hardest parts of the decision was, when you are at Mercedes, you're a part of the family forever.
“If you look at the past drivers up until their 80s, until their deathbed, they are a part of the team.
“They include you and honour you for life.”
He continued:
“In the future, I'll always be able to come back and see the museum and know that I was a part of the history of this brand.
“We've all worked so hard. We've been through so much together. It's hopefully not a burning of a bridge. I think the bridge is solidified and it will last the test of time.”
2024 Qatar Grand Prix Results
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4. George Russell, Mercedes
5. Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10. Lando Norris, McLaren
11. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
12. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
13. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB
14. Liam Lawson, VCARB
15. Alex Albon, Williams
16. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - DNF
17. Sergio Perez, Red Bull - DNF
18. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - DNF
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - DNF
20. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - DNF