F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Laments Team Strategy After Unexpected Mercedes 1-2 In Belgium
Mercedes secured a 1-2 finish in the Belgian Grand Prix with George Russell clinching first place followed by his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. The unexpected outcome prompted a mixed reaction from the seven-time champion, who while pleased with the team's overall performance, critiqued its strategy during the race.
The British driver candidly commented on the race during a post-race interview with Guenther Steiner, explaining:
"No we definitely didn’t [expect that].
"First I have to say congratulations to George and to the team.
"We had such a disaster on Friday. The car was really nowhere. We made some changes, hard to see what it was going to feel like because of the wet yesterday, but the car was fantastic today and we really owe it to everyone, both here doing a solid job with pit stops and strategy, and the guys back at the factory."
Despite the overall positive outcome, Hamilton did voice some frustrations, specifically regarding the Mercedes team's strategy in managing tire wear during the race. As Russell took a gamble on extending his tire life and pulled off a one-stop strategy, Hamilton felt held back by earlier pit stops, despite having tire life left.
"I was trying to get closer obviously, but George did a great job going long on the tyres. Every stint I had tyres left but the team brought me in, so unfortunate, but it is one of those days."
When asked about his prospects for the championship, Hamilton remained skeptical but hopeful, diminishing the likelihood of contending for the title this year.
"No. That would be high hopes. If we can continue these kind of performances we’ve had the last few races, which has been fantastic, if we can start our weekends better hopefully we can continue.
"I think the McLaren was very strong today but we were just a bit further ahead early on. We’ve just got to keep pushing."