F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Linked To Motorsport Team Purchase
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is reportedly in discussions to acquire Gresini Racing Moto GP team, according to insights gathered during the Dutch TT weekend at Assen and reported by The Race.
Hamilton's journey from Formula 1 icon to potential MotoGP team owner is rooted deeply in his passion for motorcycle racing and his brief outing in 2019 when he swapped places with Valentino Rossi as part of a PR appearance. He said at the time:
“I have always loved bikes. When I was younger I wanted to race bikes, not cars but my dad wouldn’t let me - he said they were too dangerous!
“He got me into four wheels rather than two. It was the right choice because if I was racing during the time Vale was there, I wouldn’t have been so successful.
“Since I have been in Formula 1, I have a superbike and I like to do some track days. It is fascinating. It gives a different perspective.”
Gresini Racing, a staple in MotoGP since the mid-1990s, has been home to renowned riders like Jorge Martin and Marco Simoncelli. Transitioning from a factory team for Aprilia to an independent outfit using Ducati equipment in 2022, under the stewardship of Nadia Padovani, Gresini has continued to thrive.
The potential acquisition by Hamilton is said to be motivated by strategic and commercial reasons. MotoGP's ongoing acquisition by Liberty Media, which also owns Formula 1, presents a unique opportunity. Hamilton’s existing connections, including sponsors like Petronas, already involved in MotoGP, further minimize the financial risks.
Moreover, Hamilton's prior experience in team ownership, most notably with the X44 team in the Extreme E series and as part of the ownership group for the Denver Broncos, demonstrates his capacity for impactful leadership and innovation in sports management.