The Mercedes driver is reported to be joining with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in an offer.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is reported to be interested in buying football club, Manchester United, with billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, who is Britain's richest man, owns a large stake in the Mercedes F1 team and has been linked to Hamilton to partner with in the purchase. Ratcliffe is the CEO of INEOS which owns 33% of the F1 team along with team principal Toto Wolff who owns another 33%, and Mercedes-Benz owns the final 33%.

The billionaire expressed his interest in buying the club in August and also put a bid in for Chelsea football club when sanctions were put on Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, after Russia invaded Ukraine. However, Ratfliffe's offer was rejected.

The British F1 champion has also been expanding on his investments away from F1 with his recent purchase of stakes in the Denver Broncos NFL team.

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe explained to The Times that if the Glazer family are still looking for a buyer for Manchester Unite, he is interested. They said:

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer."

Hamilton has also explained his relationship with Ratcliffe as "part boss but partner". He said: