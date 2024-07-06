F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On 'Expectations' Ahead Of British Grand Prix
As Lewis Hamilton gears up for his final home race with Mercedes on Sunday, he opened up about the love he has received from his home fans throughout his career versus the expectations they hold from him, at an event by IWC Schaffhausen. The emotional message explains how this support has been a contributing factor that drives him forward.
Although the 2024 season started off slowly for Hamilton, he has recently been showing remarkable improvement in the recent Grands Prix, thanks to Mercedes’ substantial upgrades to the W15. These updates have enabled Hamilton to secure P2 in Saturday’s qualifying session, placing him just behind teammate George Russell.
Reflecting on his illustrious Formula 1 career, which includes a record eight wins at Silverstone, the 39-year-old Mercedes driver spoke about the profound impact of his fans’ unwavering support. He shared how the 'small interactions' with them and their enthusiastic cheers have been a constant source of inspiration and motivation throughout his journey. Speaking on the unconditional love he received minus the expectation, Hamilton explained:
“I don't feel that expectation. I just feel a lot of love there and it's, it's honestly, it's, it's absolutely unbelievable. Every year we go, um, it's really heartwarming and it's really, uh, massively motivating as well. You know, you get a lot of energy from your small, you know, the little interactions you get to have with people.
“But even like, as I said, you know, when I've won races like my first race, I coming through one corner where everyone kept spinning and I kept making, just making it through and I could see the crowd like standing up in the rain and that like spurred, spurs you on.”
Starting two positions ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen, the 2024 British GP could mark the end of Hamilton’s winless streak that has lasted since 2021. With a wet race on the cards, the stage is set for an exciting showdown, and it remains to be seen if the British driver can take advantage of this chance for victory.